(WGNO) — You are what you are, and the Saints are a bad football team.



If you didn’t think so, and thought that somehow the Saints were going to resurrect the 2022 season, you and many others were brought down to earth in the final three minutes last night against Tampa Bay.

The Bucs aren’t very good and Tom Brady isn’t Tom Brady anymore. Yet, they somehow won.



Bad teams give away games and for the second straight week, the Saints did exactly that.

After last night, the only positive is this there are only four more weeks to watch it.



The offseason can’t come quickly enough.



