(WGNO) — “Swag!”

Saints head coach Dennis Allen and All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis both mentioned it Monday.



Davis said that Alvin Kamara said the Saints need it.

Come to think of it, if swag equals emotion then the Saints could certainly use some of that.



I hate to bring up Sean Payton again, but if he were here right now, at 2-5, you would know he was unhappy.

The whole world would.

So, on Sunday, the Saints need to play like a football team that is miserable about losing and determined to do something about it.



It might sound sophomoric and simplistic to say such a thing. But, it is time to say, “I am mad as Hades and I am not going to take it anymore.”