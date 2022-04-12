The New Orleans Saints made a bold move last week – and they may not be done.



The Saints traded several picks, including next year’s first-round pick to acquire picks 16 and 19 this year from Philadelphia.

Will they use one of those picks on a quarterback?



I don’t think so.

This looks like a win-now proposition for the Saints.



And you know what? If so, I think it is solid logic.

The Saints have a talented nucleus of good young players. Remember, with Alvin Kamara last year, New Orleans was nine wins, and four losses.



I think the Saints think they can win now, and if so, they are correct.