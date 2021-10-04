Ed-itorial: Bad day at the office for Sean Payton, Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Even though they had only one turnover, the Saints made a lot of critical mistakes in Sunday’s game.
Head coach Sean Payton didn’t have his best day at the office – we all have those days.
In the first quarter – Payton passed on a 47 yard field goal attempt – one quarter later, he had Aldrick Rosas try a 58-yarder.
The next play – the giants hit a shot play for a touchdown.
The saints found a way to lose despite possessing the ball for more than 37 minutes and rushing for 170 yards.
Sunday’s loss may have shocked many.
I can’t say I am surprised by the Saints lackluster performance.
It was the game after a long trip to Boston, and an emotional win over the Patriots.
There’s only so many emotional highs a football team can muster in a long season.
Still the Saints should have won – they gave the Giants a gift.
Their first win of the season.