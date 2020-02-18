Drew Brees is back in 2020

NFC quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, throws a pass during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl football game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Great news for Saints fans, Drew Brees is coming back to lead the Black and Gold in 2020.

Brees made this announcement on his Instagram page to the joy of all in the Saints Nation.