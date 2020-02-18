Drew Brees is back in 2020

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Michael Scheidt
NFC quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, throws a pass during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl football game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Great news for Saints fans, Drew Brees is coming back to lead the Black and Gold in 2020.
Brees made this announcement on his Instagram page to the joy of all in the Saints Nation.
View this post on Instagram My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it! A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Feb 18, 2020 at 8:53am PST
My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!
