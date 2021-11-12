Don’t drop the rock; Saints look to improve mistakes

METAIRIE, LA. - The New Orleans Saints are on the road once again and will face a tough opponent. The Saints are going up against a Tennessee Titans team that is on a five game win streak.

They are first place in the AFC South with the best winning percentage at almost .800. A key player that the Saints offense will want to avoid is one of the best safety's in the league, Kevin Byard.

"He's going to be to our right most of the time this team plays right and left safeties if you will like last time he is someone that is extremely extremely intelligent and that serves him well when you watch him he has great ball skills he's climbed in front of routes stayed on top of routes you name it he's one of those guys that understands passing game principles you know he understands what the office is trying to do and yeah I think generally speaking the ball kind of finds him and he's one of those guys," said head coach Sean Payton.

Byard had his first pick six last weekend against the LA Rams and is tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions.