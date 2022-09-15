NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans Saints running back and Ole Miss star Deuce McAllister teamed up with Rouses Markets to provide relief in the ongoing water crisis that is affecting more than 150,000 residents in Jackson, Miss.

A truckload containing 38,000 bottles of water was transported to New Horizon International Church on Tuesday.

According to the Saints, a second truckload will make its way to Mississippi’s capital city later this week, as well as a donation of Gatorade to area high school football teams this weekend.