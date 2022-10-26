NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback when the Saints play the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

Dalton has started the team’s last four games while Jameis Winston recovered from both back and ankle injuries.

Allen told reporters that Winston is back at practice and healthy, but the team will move forward with Dalton as their starter as long as he continues to play well.

Winston was one of eleven players listed on the Saints injury report Wednesday.

Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Payton Turner (chest), and Calvin Throckmorton (hip) were full participants at practice. Andrus Peat (chest), Keith Kirkwood (ankle), Paulson Adebo (ankle), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) were limited.

Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Adam Trautman (ankle), and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) did not practice Wednesday.

In four starts, Andy Dalton has thrown for 946 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

During that time the Saints are 1-3, averaging 31 points per game and 417 yards of total offense.

The New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at noon.