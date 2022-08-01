METAIRIE, La. – Day three of Saints training camp was run heavy, and Dennis Allen was not pleased. The first year head coach referred to the practice as ‘sloppy.’ However, Allen was not concerned. He just felt like there were too many dropped passes by the offense.

“I felt like the ball was on the ground a little bit more than I wanted to see it on the ground. Some of them I think the defense made some good plays. Some of it I think we had a little bit of lack of focus or lack of concentration,” said Allen.

“Pleased with what we saw out there. Three straight days out there in the heat. It’s been good for our players. It’s tough. We have to be able to push through, so having to deal with the elements is part of training camp,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“It’s just mental. Our defensive feel like is one of the best to play against every day at practice so whether it’s XY whichever is the best match up we can get we can get the ball,” said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is still just participating in individuals. I’d expect him to take part in team drills sometime next week.

Tight end Taysom Hill was a no-show today. He was hit in the ribs day two of training camp. Hill’s absence has nothing to do with his previous foot injury and it isn’t anything serious.