METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints returned to Organized Team Activities on Tuesday following the Memorial Day weekend.

All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis was among the players taking the field at the team’s performance center along Airline Drive in Metairie, La.

The 2012 third-rounder out of Arkansas State, who joined the Saints in 2018 after two stints with the New York Jets (2012-2015, 2017) and one with the Cleveland Browns (2016), says his fire to play has never burned hotter entering into his 12th season.

“I think it’s grown,” Davis said referring to his passion for football. “My love for this city and this team is as high as it’s ever been. You think you know what it means to play in New Orleans and to be a part of this culture and to be a part of the Who Dat Nation, but the longer you are here, the more it becomes ingrained.

“I want to give my best for this locker room and these guys, but I want to give my best for this city,” he continued. “And I feel really excited about the offseason moves that’s been made. I’m really excited for our defense in the way we finished last season and where we can go.”

Last season, Davis recorded 109 tackles (54 solo) and 6.5 sacks – an increase from 2021. The 34-year-old also grabbed two takeaways, including both an interception and a fumble.

Head coach Dennis Allen also spoke with the media following the morning session.

“Good to get everybody back out here again,” said Allen. “You know, after Memorial Day, get back out here and go to work. I felt like we practiced like a team that’s been all for four days. So there’s a lot of things that we got to get cleaned up, but we’ll have another opportunity to get out here tomorrow, clean some things up, get better.”

There will be a third day of media availability on Tuesday, June 6, during the final week of OTA training.