NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday evening, Cam Jordan of the Saints took 30 Youth Empowerment Project participants shoe shopping at Sneaker Politics and gifted each young person with a brand new pair of sneakers.

Although Cam was unable to be there in person due to COVID protocols, he appeared on Zoom to let young people hear the good news directly from him.

Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) is a community-based organization that offers free mentoring, education, employment readiness, and enrichment programs to young people, ages 7-24.