NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Ragin’ Cajuns will cap off their season with head-to-head match up with Jacksonville State in the New Orleans bowl on Dec. 16.

After finishing their season with a 6-6 record, the Cajuns will be making their thirteenth bowl game appearance. Their bowl game opponent this year will be the Jacksonville State Gamecocks who ended their season with an 8-4 record.

This year’s New Orleans bowl will be the Cajuns’ seventh appearance at the event, in which they hold a 5-2 record. The most recent appearance was in 2021 against Marshall, which resulted in a 36-21 win for the Cajuns.

Tickets for the bowl game can be purchased online here. To learn more about the R+L Carriers New Orleans bowl, visit Louisiana’s Bowl Central page.

