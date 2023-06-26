NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints are heading into the 2023 season with a different look including a new quarterback. That is not the only new look for the Saints organization.

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe has a new member cheering on the Black and Gold — Robyn Lavigne from Brusly, Louisiana.

Lavigne said this was the first time she tried out for the Saints Cheer Krewe.

“There are truly no words to describe how I feel about being a part of this team,” she said. “I still feel like I’m living in a dream, then I have to quickly remind myself that this is my new reality. All of my coaches and teammates have been so welcoming, and I have already established bonds that I will carry with me forever. This is truly such a special team to be a part of.”

It has been quite a journey for Lavigne. The Brusly native started dancing at 9 years old as a way to get out of her shell. Lavigne said she was a shy kid until starting classes at Brittany’s School of Dance in Port Allen. Lavigne traveled and competed as a member of the dance school. She said she “earned numerous scholarships to dance around the county.”

Lavigne was a member of the Brusly High School cheer team for four years. After high school, she attended Nicholls State University and has been the university’s dance team captain for two years. She is scheduled to graduate in May 2024.

As part of her dance journey, Lavigne has taught hip-hop, ballet, lyrical and jazz at 3D Dance Academy in Houma.

So what does the future hold? She wants to become a sports and entertainment attorney.

“I’ve always been around sports my entire life so when deciding what kind of law I want to practice, it was a familiarity,” Lavigne said.

The first game of the season for the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe is at home on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans.