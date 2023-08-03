BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head coach Brian Kelly previewed the Tigers 2023 fall camp when the team opened practice Thursday.

LSU is entering year two under Brian Kelly, who led LSU to a 10-2 record with an SEC West title. The Tigers capped off their impressive 2022 campaign with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

This time last year, Kelly identified the defensive line and wide receiver rooms as the strength of his ball club. This go around, Kelly says veteran, SEC experience will give LSU an edge in the upcoming season.

“I think the strength of this unit is returning SEC players. Guys that have played football, SEC football, on both sides. So, I don’t know if there is one particular position where I go, ‘well we’re better than everybody.’ Playing in this league requires more than just athleticism. You have to have the talent, don’t get me wrong, but you have to know how to play the game for four quarters in the SEC. You have to play it the right way. If you play it the right way for four quarters, you can win a lot of games in this league, but you need experience and I think we have experience,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

LSU will open their 2023 season Sunday, September 3rd against Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will air at 6:30 p.m. on WGNO and ABC. We will have a pregame preview and postgame recap of the Tigers opener on WGNO.

