BLOG: Saints blow late rally and fall to the Falcons, 27-25

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the NFL’s most heated rivalries lived up to its billing when the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) overcame a 19-point rally by the New Orleans Saints (5-3) to take a wild 27-25 victory inside the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

The Saints trailed 24-6 under eight minutes remaining in the game and reeled off 19 unanswered points on three straight possessions to take a one-point lead with 1:01 to play in the game.

However, 61 seconds was all the time quarterback Matt Ryan needed to guide the Falcons down the field to set up a 29-yard, game-winning field goal from Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo.

The Saints were coming off a bittersweet win over the defending Super Bowl champions and fellow NFC South rivals, Tampa Bay. In the 36-27 victory to move to within one game of the division lead with the Bucs, the Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston with a season-ending knee injury.

Backup Trevor Siemian, who led the Saints over Tampa Bay, got the start and went 25 of 41 for 249 yards with two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ryan went 23 of 30 for 343 and three scores, including one on the ground.

In the series that dates back to 1967, the Falcons extend their all-time lead over the Saints by three in head-to-head matchups, 54-51.

