BLOG: Jalen’Hurts’ Saints playoff hopes with 40-29 thumping in Philly on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 21: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball as Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the New Orleans Saints looks to make the tackle during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints fall to 5-5 following a lopsided 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Saints were without 6 players, including Alvin Kamara missed a second straight game with a knee injury.

With the loss, the Saints add to a three-game skid after starting the season 5-2.

The Eagles, who were are coming off of a 30-13 victory over the Denver Broncos, pull to within one game of .500 thanks in large part to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who became the first Eagles quarterback to record three rushing touchdowns in one game.

Saints signal-caller Trevor Siemian also recorded three touchdowns, including two in the air and one on the ground in what is the team’s third-straight losing effort.

Follow along as it happened with the WGNO Sports office in our live blog below: