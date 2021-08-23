BLOG: Flawless first quarter from Winston sets tone in Saints preseason win over Jags

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints christen the newly renamed Caesar’s Superdome on Monday night by hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in the team’s second preseason game of the summer.

Offensively the Saints are hoping to improve on a woeful six-turnover outing during the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens on the road last week. While the Jags are trying to rebound off a loss of their own.

With only one more preseason game remaining until the Saints open the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12, quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill want every opportunity to stake their claim for the starting job in what has been a tight battle to succeed Drew Brees.

Meanwhile, the Saints defense hopes to shrug off some key injuries, suspensions and retirements to maintain its playoff-caliber form that held their opposition to single-digits in four games late last year.

As seen in the video clip above from WGNO News, fans attending tonight’s game must wear a mask, and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result received within the past 72 hours.

Follow along with our live blog below for up-to-the-minute action as it happened.