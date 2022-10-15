NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The excitement is growing for two former LSU greats — Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to return home to take on the Saints.

Louisiana sports fans sure love Burrow and Chase despite the fact that they don’t play for the home team anymore. NOLA fans fondly remember that Burrow and Chase were a huge reason the LSU Tigers took home the 2019 National title and that goes a long way.

Brayden Gack roots for LSU through and through.

“You see him. He’s cool. Burrr for Burrow. I got to root for Joe. Being the hometown hero, you have to root for Joe. Sorry Saints,” Gack said.

The Who Dat Nation is conflicted with two hometown heroes—QB Joe Burrow and Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase both of LSU fame, now both on the Cincinnati Bengals who are taking on the Saints on Sunday.

“I’m personally confused and I’ve been a die-hard Saints fan, been a season ticket holder for 15 years, but also a 3rd generation LSU fan,” Sean Blackwell, Manager at Walk On’s Sports bar said.

Over at Walk On’s Sports Bar, Manager Sean Blackwell is expecting the rivalry to remain because of Chase’s and Burrow’s connection to Louisiana.

“Obviously we got to go with the Who Dat Nation, but at the same time but if there’s anybody that’s going to come and beat us, it’s our boys, better than anybody else,” Blackwell said.

At a press conference, Joe Burrow said, “A business trip. Going in to win the game, so I’m excited to go back and excited to see all the fans that supported me, but they won’t be cheering for us this time.”

Both the Saints and Bengals have two wins and three losses so far this season. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome.