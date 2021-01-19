AP sources: Saints’ Nielsen passes on LSU job, stays in NFL

New Orleans Saints coach Ryan Nielsen talks with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won the game 31-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen has informed LSU that he will not take the defensive coordinator job after initially agreeing in principle to do so.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because negotiations have not been made public.

A person told the AP on Monday that Nielsen had agreed in principle to take the LSU position but that there were some outstanding contract issues to iron out.

Another person told AP that the Saints have promoted Nielsen to assistant head coach.