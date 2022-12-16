NEW ORLEANS — At one point this season, the New Orleans Saints offense was top-five in league rankings but has since dropped to 15th overall heading into week 15.

The Saints passing attack is 11th best in the NFL, but their run game has dipped to 22nd, averaging 109.5 yards per game.

In the New Orleans Saints last five contests, running back Alvin Kamara has averaged around 14 touches per game as opposed to the 22 touches he was averaging in his first 6 games of the season.

Kamara says the number of touches does not frustrate him, only his impact on the result of the games.

“I don’t think I’m a selfish player. I’m here, I’m available. Unless I’m hurt, I’m trying to do everything I can do to win, whether it’s a decoy, whether it’s, I’ll put a headphone on and, and call a play if I have to. Like, so, you know, with me, I think the only times I really get, if we say frustrated is like when I feel like I’m not helping affect the game in a positive way, whether it’s without the ball in my hands or with the ball in my hands,” says New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael elaborated on Kamara’s lack of use in recent weeks.

“We’re coming outta these games with not as many plays as we’d like. Um, but that’s not, you know, that’s not the intention. Obviously. He’s, he’s been such a big part of our offense, both in the run game, in the past game, and it’s our jobs as coaches to make sure he is on the field and to make sure that he is getting those opportunities, so we gotta do a better job,” says New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

In their week 1 matchup with Atlanta, the Saints erased a 16-point 4th quarter deficit to defeat the Falcons 27-26.

Kamara totaled just 12 touches in the comeback win.

In 11 games this season, Alvin Kamara has rushed for 550 yards and 1 touchdown while catching 51 passes for 433 yards and 2 more scores.

He has put the ball on the ground 4 times this season.

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at noon.

The Saints are currently last in the NFC South with a 4-9 record, while the Atlanta Falcons are third at 5-8.

Here is the Saints Thursday injury report:

Linebacker Zack Baun (ankle), running back Dwayne Washington (illness), and safety P.J. Williams were not at practice today.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Cam Jordan (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) were all limited at practice.

Safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), kicker Wil Lutz (illness), and offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) were listed as full participants Thursday.

Mark Ingram was the 13th player initially listed on the Saints’ first injury report released Wednesday but has since been placed on IR.