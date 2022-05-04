NEW ORLEANS, LA. – It was a dream come true the day Tyrann Mathieu signed his contract with the New Orleans Saints on 5/04, no coincidence. And not just to the city, but for him as well.

“From the get-go, I knew where I wanted to be,” said Mathieu.

The 29-year-old unrestricted free agent safety signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints after spending the past three seasons with the Kanas City Chiefs where he led the Chiefs with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, and he ranked second with 76 total tackles.

The safety will replace legendary Malcom Jenkins, who retired earlier this year.

“I’ve been manifesting this for a while now,” said Mathieu.