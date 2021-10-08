20th matchup between Sean Payton and Ron Rivera

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Since head coach Sean Payton took over in 2006, the Saints hold a 3-4 record against the Washington Football Team. Now that Ron Rivera as head coach in d-c..

Coach Payton is no stranger to Rivera’s style play. This will be the 20th meeting between the two legendary coaches.

“I’m looking to seeing him, I’m not looking forward to the challenge his team presents (laughter). Yes, it’s good to see him. There are a number of guys on that staff that we know,” says Payton.

“Of course, a number of them were in Carolina with Ron. We have a lot of respect (for them). When you play a division opponent that you haven’t seen in a while and definitely personnel you haven’t seen, that’s what makes the workweek challenging, yet competitive.”

“You want to put together the best plan possible,” says Payton. “His teams have always been very physical and he’s doing a great job there just as he did at Carolina.”



This is the first meeting between the two teams where Drew Brees isn’t behind center, while Washington has had several different quarterbacks during that time period.