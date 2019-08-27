2019 New Orleans Saints Fan Game Day Information

The New Orleans Saints would like to make fans aware of the following throughout the 2019 season. The below NFL policy will be effective for all New Orleans Saints home games.

NFL Bag Policy

Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome plaza areas, gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags. No larger than 4.5” x 6.5”.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Fans will continue to be able to enjoy their tailgate activities in the parking lots and to do so with greater safety and the knowledge that their entry into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be smoother and faster. They also will continue to be able to carry items allowed into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, such as binoculars, cameras, and smart phones.

For more information, go to www.nfl.com/allclear or visit NewOrleansSaints.com/tickets/stadium.

(Press Release Provided by the New Orleans Saints & the NFL)