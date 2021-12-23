METAIRIE, LA. – Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian have landed on COVID reserve list, which means rookie Ian Book will likely be under center Monday making his NFL debut.

In addition to Siemian and Hill, other Saints members such as business operations and players have tested positive forcing New Orleans to have virtual meetings rather than in person.

Saints (as of today) have 11 players on COVID reserve:



Carpenter, James (G)

Elliss, Kaden (LB)

Hill, Taysom (QB)

Siemian, Trevor (QB)

Holmes, Jalyn (DE)

Jenkins, Malcolm (S)

Heath, Jeff (S)

Mills, Jordan (T)

Ringo, Christian (DT)

Johnson, Juwan (TE)

Trautman, Adam (TE) — Aileen Hnatiuk (@AileenHnatiuk) December 23, 2021

“I’ll be honest, it’s really wild. I don’t know if you guys remember from last year, but when I was on the Broncos, we played the Saints, we didn’t have a quarterback on the roster. Fortunately, we don’t have exactly that issue right now. At least we have some time to move some pieces around and figure some things out and to have like, a good game plan going into the game on Monday. It just means that guy’s got to step up. Guys are going to have to assume roles that they normally wouldn’t take on,” said Saints tight end Nick Vannett.

And with so many players on COVID reserve, the Saints offense will really have to step up if they want to lighten the defense’s load.

“As an offense, I feel like we want to score points every time you go out there, whether it’s touchdowns, field goals, or anything. But putting our defense in the situations that we have been putting them in on defense, I mean, even though they can take it and they’ve been doing a great job the last few weeks, or this season as a matter of fact, we can’t keep doing that because sooner or later it’s going to come back and hurt,” said Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

Head coach Sean Payton tested positive last week and continues to follow COVID protocols as he works from home. Players who have also recently tested positive who will be out Monday night include tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson.