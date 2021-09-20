GAME BLOG: Southern Jags vs McNeese Cowboys-Revenge of the Seniors

BLOG:

Southern falls to McNeese 24-31.

Jags now lead 14-7. Skelton hits Devon Benn on another play action.



Good signs for defense early.

– 2 drives

– 2 stops#Southern takes over with 2:30 left in the first. — Jared Paul Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) September 18, 2021

#Southern ties the game up at 7. Travis Tucker hauls in a TD pass off play action from Ladarius Skelton. — Jared Paul Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) September 18, 2021 Courtesy of Jared Joseph Twitter

#8 LaDarius Skelton connects with #82 Travis Tucker for the touchdown.

#Southern quickly down 7-0. McNeese takes the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. — Jared Paul Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) September 18, 2021 Courtesy of Jared Joseph Twitter

The Jaguars won the toss and declined.

ORIGINAL:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Rain clouded the morning but as the skies have cleared people are ready for some good Jaguar football. It’s been a along time coming as fans are happy to be back in A.W. Mumford Stadium cheering the Jags to victory.

Tonight it’s the revenge of the Seniors as Southern (1-1) hopes to get a win after lots of mistakes cost them to lose the last matchup against the Cowboys (0-2) in the last matchup that was in 2019 where SU lost 24-28.

We’ll be following the game and bringing you up to the minute updates right here on brproud.com as kickoff is at 6:00pm CT.