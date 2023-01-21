High School Basketball on Friday night featured an old rivalry in Northside and STM, along with a host of other games.

STM beat Northside 59-50

The Cougars Michael Mouton led all scorers with 21 points, in the win over the Vikings. NHS’ Zion McCoy had 12 for Northside.

In other area action,

Madison Prep beat Southside, 46-27

Carencro beat Sam Houston, 51-47

The Bears Davante Lewis scores 19 points leading Carencro. Dylan Paddio had 14, and Dmari Francis put in 12.

Sulphur beat Acadiana, 53-44

Beau Chene beat Cecilia 61-41

Davonte’ Charlot-Goins led the Gators with 16 points.

In district 5-2A,

Lake Arthur beat Dequincy, 63-36

Notre Dame beat Grand Lake, 51-34.

The Pios Teddy Menard scored 27 points, Parker Faust was the only other Pio in double digits with 10.