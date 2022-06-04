PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

___

8:30 p.m.

Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of Netherlands won the French Open men’s doubles championship by beating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final.

The 40-year-old Rojer is the oldest Grand Slam men’s doubles champion in the Open era. He won the 2017 U.S. Open title with Horia Tecau.

According to the International Tennis Federation, Arevalo is the first man from Central America to win a Grand Slam title.

Arevalo and Rojer were seeded 12th. Dodig and Krajicek were not seeded.

Dodig and Krajicek held three championship points at 6-5 in the second set but were unable to convert any.

___

5:30 p.m.

Lucie Havlickova and Gabriel Debru have won the French Open junior singles titles.

The 17-year-old Havlickova is the second Czech player in a row to be the female junior champion at Roland Garros. She beat Solana Sierra of Argentina 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Debru, who is French, defeated Gilles Arnaud Bailly of Belgium 7-6 (5), 6-3 for the boys’ title.

Debru joins 2021 winner Luca van Assche to give the host country consecutive French Open boys’ singles champions for the first time since 1974-75.

___

4:20

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.

Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.

Swiatek’s victory over Gauff on Saturday allowed her to add to the 2020 trophy she won in Paris. That made her the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Swiatek has now won her past six tournaments and is 42-3 this season.

Swiatek’s last loss came in February to 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.

___

3:45 p.m.

Iga Swiatek has taken the opening set of the French Open women’s final against Coco Gauff by a 6-1 score.

Swiatek raced to a 4-0 lead as Gauff had trouble getting her shots to land where she wanted them.

___

3:10 p.m.

The French Open women’s final between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old American Coco Gauff has started under a partly cloudy sky with a temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

Swiatek enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak as she seeks her second title at Roland Garros. She won the tournament in 2020.

Gauff is appearing in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

The chair umpire is Damien Dumusois.

___

1 p.m.

Coco Gauff is getting ready to face Iga Swiatek in the French Open women’s singles final.

Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and participating in her first Grand Slam title match.

Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1. She won the 2020 French Open and enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak.

That is the longest in women’s tennis since a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000.

Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.

Gauff can extend a recent trend at Roland Garros: The past six women’s title winners at the clay-court tournament were first-time Grand Slam champions.

The final is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. local time.

The men’s singles final is Sunday, with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal playing 23-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports