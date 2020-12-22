Former Tigers named to 2021 Pro Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD.com) – The NFL announced the rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl, and four players made the cut. Most notably, rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned the the honor.

Jefferson has broken multiple Minnesota Vikings records during his rookie campaign. The St. Rose native leads the team with 73 receptions (a Vikings rookie record), and he has six 100-yard games, which is the most for a Minnesota rookie. Jefferson also joins Randy Moss as the only rookies in the team’s history to break the 1,000-yard mark; he currently has 1,182 receiving yards in the 2020 season.

The other three Tigers in the Pro Bowl were all graduates of DBU.

Jamal Adams, Tyrann Mathieu and Tre’Davious White have been named to the their respective squads. Mathieu is third in the NFL with six interceptions, and Adams’ 8.5 sacks are a record for most sacks in a single season in NFL history.