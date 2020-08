Former LSU President F King Alexander, now at Oregon State in the same role, spoke with a reporter with The Oregonian after the Pac-12 cancelled its season this week and took shots at his former conference.

What is the SEC missing, that the Pac-12 wasn’t, with its decision?

Alexander: “I think, probably, reality.”

The Pac-12 has called off football this fall. The SEC has not. Asked Oregon State president F. King Alexander what the Pac-12 is seeing the SEC isn't.



