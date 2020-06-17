Former LSU INF Zack Mathis potentially behind the plate with Padres

BATON ROUGE, LA – Zack Mathis hasn’t started a game behind the plate since he was 12 years old. The former LSU infielder signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Padres this week and he says they’re eyeing him as a catcher/infield utility player.

Mathis was also offered a $20,000 contract from the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins.

“I’m more comfortable. I’ve been catching bullpens and stuff since I got home, so there’s like a mental hump to get over for sure,” says Mathis.

