Former Huntsville football coach reportedly leaked information to opponent

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A former Huntsville High School Football coach is believed to have leaked information about the high school football team to the Elkins Football Coach.

Randy Barnhill

Text messages sent to Elkins High School Football Coach Bryan Hutson exchanges information on signals, routes, and players on the Huntsville football team.

The messages were believed to be sent by former Huntsville Football Coach and Dean of Students Randy Barnhill.

An attorney for the Huntsville School District released the screenshots below of a conversation between Barnhill and Hutson.

The messages were found on a school-owned iPad, connected to Barnhill’s phone.

Bryan Hutson

Hutson is still employed with Elkins School District, Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum says. “I have not seen the text messages before, but we understand that the allegations are very serious. Coach Hutson currently is employed by the District, and given that the allegations concern a personnel matter, I will not be able to provide further information at this time.”

The Arkansas Activities Association is aware of this incident.

The AAA told KNWA these messages do not violate any rules from their handbook, and is, therefore, leaving it up to the school district(s) to handle it.

“This is uncharted territory,” Asst. Executive Director Derek Walter said.

According to Huntsville Superintendent Dennis Fisher, the Huntsville School Board accepted a resignation from Randy Barnhill on Wednesday.

Stay with KNWA on this developing story.