Jordan Brown has a new home on the court, for next season.

The former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Jordan Brown, a 6’11” center who averaged over 19 points and nine rebounds a game last year, has picked the Memphis Tigers out of the portal.

He played his freshman year at Nevada before moving on to Arizona where he won the PAC 12 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Then came two seasons in Lafayette, Louisiana where Brown was named first team All-Sun Belt and Sun Belt Tournament MVP this past season. Brown leading the Ragin’ Cajuns back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.