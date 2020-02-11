Former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams shares football memories, and advice during Oak Grove football banquet

13-year NFL veteran Kyle Williams brought smiles to Oak Grove this weekend.

He was the emcee for the Tigers’ annual football banquet.

The community celebrated the team’s senior class, which won the Class 1A Championship in December.

Hundreds filled the Lingo Center to listen to the former defensive tackle shares his memories and give advice to members of the football team.

After the event, Williams spoke to NBC 10 Sports.

“The great opportunity I’ve been afforded to play in the NFL so long and all of these different things, ” says Williams. “The opportunity to come here and talk a little bit about my journey and the way it could help these guys never gets old.”