MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Friday Night at Joe Zimmerman Stadium, will be a milestone event for Archbishop Shaw. Their legendary coach Hank Tierney, who led the Eagles to the Class 4A State Championship in 1987, coaches for the first time since on the West Bank.

Hired in January, and is now ready for some football seven months later.

“A lot of places I thought I might end up if I decided to coach again,” Coach Tierney told WGNO Sports on Monday. “Archbishop Shaw was not on that list.”

When asked if enrollment was up, Tierney quickly responded.

“It is up,” he said. “Everything is positive right now. The enrollment is up. A lot of interest in the program. A lot of interest in the school, alums, old players, a lot of alums coming back. We’re very excited.”

Watch the full interview with Coach Tierney in the WGNO media player below:

The first game at Shaw Friday Night is Brother Martin vs West Jefferson.

Highlights on Friday Night Football, always presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, on NOLA 38 at 11 p.m. and on WGNO at midnight.