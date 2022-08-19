LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Edna Karr hit the road on Thursday to take on East St. John at Joe Keller Stadium in Laplace as both teams look to tune up before the start of the 2022 prep football season.

Senior quarterback A.J. Samuel already looked in mid-season form as he found receiver Makhi Paris for two touchdowns on the night. Running back Chris Vasquez rambled his way to a 45-yard touchdown as well.

“We kind of got tired in the end, but you know, it’s early on in the season and our first week in pads,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown. “You know, we are going to look at it on film and just clean some stuff up. Hats off to East St. John. They played a good, physical scrimmage. You know, we played physical too, we just have to withstand the finish.”

The Wildcats got on the board late in the game when quarterback Yashua Mitchell went deep to Devin Davis, who muscled his way into the end zone from the 10.

‘”Well, I think offensively, our quarterback played well,” said ESJ head coach Brandon Brown. “We got to do a better job protecting him though. We ran the ball well at times as well,

“Defensively, I was pleased with our guys up front. We got to clean some things up in the secondary though.”

Like schools in other river parishes, East St. John was heavily impacted by Hurricane Ida. According to head coach Brandon Brown, the Wildcats are still picking up the pieces.

“We got back in our field house in June,” he told WGNO Sports. “So, we are kind of behind the 8-ball right now. But we can’t make excuses, we have to make adjustments, and we are going to make adjustments and just get better.’