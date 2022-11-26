BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Catholic of Baton Rouge and the Edna Karr Cougars featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.
Catholic defeated Karr, 32-24, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
