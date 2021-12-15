NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Week 14 is done and dusted, and with that comes the end of your fantasy league regular season. Congratulations if you are in the playoffs – we did it!

My advice for playoff teams: “Make sure to mind the NFL schedule. There’s going to be Saturday games for the rest of the fantasy season.”

If you didn’t make the playoffs, I feel your pain.

I just lost in one of my favorite leagues after Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner gained only six yards in the fourth quarter of Week 14, despite finishing the game with two touchdowns.

It hurts.

I get it.

ForMRB bartender Oliver “Ollie” Stevenson hosts Martini Monday at MRB and serves up a few Fantasy Football tips for WGNO. (Photo: MRB)

However, if you find yourself on the outside looking in during your league’s postseason run, congrats to you, too. Now you get to enjoy football for the sake of football moving forward.

As for my advice to owners of non-playoff teams: “Stay off of the waivers because people in your league who are still in contention need those players. It’s common courtesy, really!”

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021 and “Ollie” is currently in training to qualify in field archery for The World Games 2022 (or more realistically, 2026).