Fantasy Football: Ollie says ‘Cam Newton is back!’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you were like me and you had a bunch of shares in the Kansas City offense, you probably had a pretty good week. But I want to temper expectations moving forward.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense did not show any two-high safety looks, which has been kryptonite to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense all year. Mahomes looked like his old self completing 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards and recording five touchdowns.

His favorite targets included Travis Kelce, who nabbed eight catches for 119 yards, followed by Darrel Williams who had nine catches for 101 yards and touchdown and Tyreek Hill, who caught seven passes for 83 yards and two scores.

It will be interesting to see if defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the red-hot Dallas Cowboys will do it this week when they come calling on Arrowhead Stadium.

On another note, Cam Newton looked like he was shot out of a cannon against the NFC-best Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Newton not only made a triumphant return to Carolina, but also a return to his pre-COVID-19 form he showed at the start of last season with the New England Patriots.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 14: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with fans after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While Newton saw limited snaps behind Philip Walker in the Pathers beatdown of the Cardinals, his play quality quickly overshadowed his snap quantity as he completed 3 of 4 passes for 8 yards and a touchdown, as well as gained 14 yards on three carries with a rushing TD to boot.

I expect Newton to be a Top 10 quarterback the rest of the way, so if you can pick him up – please do so.

Also, to all you fantasy commissioners out there, make sure you let your league know when the trade deadline is because it’s different in every league, and it can be a really fun part of the season.

