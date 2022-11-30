(WGNO) — Hey ya’ll, hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving and found some fantasy fortune last week.

New Orleans native Odell Beckham Jr, who played for Isidore Newman in high school before signing with LSU, will have his first workouts for a team since tearing his ACL as a Los Angeles Ram during the second quarter of the team’s Super Bowl win over the Bengals in February.

The 30-year-old receiver is slated to work out for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants, the latter of which he played for from 2014-2018.

So, if you want a crack at OBJ yourself, now’s the time to put your waiver claim in.

Also returning to action is Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns). If you are having quarterback issues, I think he’s worth a flyer.

Finally, on a more general note, with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, it’s time to concentrate on injury replacements or “handcuffs” to bolster your depth as we get closer to the playoffs.

Anyway, good luck next week, and please remember to tip your bartender.

