Fantasy Football: Can Kupp overthrow Megatron? Ollie talks NFL WRs, RBs & more…

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hard to believe Week 14 is already upon us and the fantasy season is almost at an end. But one thing that refuses to stop is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Remember former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson?

Well, with 1,366 yards and three games to go, Kupp is on pace to challenge “Megatron’s” single-season receiving record of 1,946 set in 2012. This is kind of interesting given both receivers caught passes from Matthew Stafford.

Speaking of stellar wide-outs, former LSU star Justin Jefferson is everything we had hoped for after his rookie season with Minnesota Vikings. The Louisiana native caught 11 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort to the Lions on Sunday.

But look for the 22-year-old from St. Rose to add to his seven-touchdown total on the year with three games to play, especially considering Adam Thielen might be out for the season with a high ankle sprain.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with Cooper Kupp during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Dec. 5. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Elijah Mitchell of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates his 38-yard rushing touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field on Sept. 12. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Javonte Williams (Denver Broncos) as a feature back is gonna break the game and Elijah Mitchell (San Francisco 49ers) is a stud. Forget about Mitchell’s 6th round draft capital, because 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has found his bell cow in this former Ragin’ Cajun from UL-Lafayette.

The lesson from 2021 is that youth is key at running back.

Remember it for next season’s drafts.

We wanted to see more from 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk with Deebo Samuel out, but team tight end George Kittle is the King of the Week. with nine receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle on Sunday.

MRB bartender Oliver “Ollie” Stevenson hosts Martini Monday at MRB and serves up a few Fantasy Football tips for WGNO. (Photo: MRB)

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021 and “Ollie” is currently in training to qualify in field archery for The World Games 2022.