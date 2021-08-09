Expanded College Football Playoff means more games and…more injuries?

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Few college football coaches know the mental and physical grind that comes with navigating an extended playoff better than Chris Klieman. The Kansas State coach was formerly at FCS juggernaut North Dakota State, where teams routinely play for national titles in a division where that means playing 15-plus games. Klieman says it’s a grind but you find a way to get through it when a title is on the line.

The College Football Playoff is considering expanding from four to 12 teams to determine its champion, reserving six spots for the highest-ranked conference champions with the rest going to at-large selections.

(Story via The Associated Press)