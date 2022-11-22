NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — State, local and university leaders kicked off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning in the Caesars Superdome. Here’s a list of events football fans can attend Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Nov. 25

Business at Bayou Classic: A Black Small Business Showcase

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Hyatt Regency New Orleans

What: Business at Bayou is a business expo that showcases nonprofit, corporate, and local businesses. Students, Alumni, and Visitors are invited to stop by the Business at Bayou to purchase items from small black businesses and learn more about networking opportunities. Some 40 African American-owned small and emerging businesses from across the state will be in attendance. This event is open to the public.

NBCU Academy

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Place: Hyatt Regency New Orleans

What: NBCU Academy will be conducting a seminar during the Bayou Classic with select students from Xavier University of Louisiana, Grambling State University, Southern University and A&M College, Dillard University and Southern University at New Orleans. Students will hear from NBCU Academy and NBC Sports leaders on their career paths, industry insight and a robust presentation on professional development.

Bayou Classic Motivational Gameday Ball Run

Time: Departs Baton Rouge at 5 a.m. Arrive in New Orleans at 1-1:30 p.m.

What: Southern University Army ROTC, along with Southern Navy and Grambling State University ROTC programs, will carry the official Bayou Classic gameday ball through seven parishes and more than a dozen towns as they run the ball more than 100 miles from the F.G. Clark Activity Center (7722 Scenic Highway) at Southern in Baton Rouge to the Caesars Superdome (Gate A ground level) in New Orleans. This long-distance run was the brainchild of a few Marines in 1992 who took it upon themselves to ensure the Bayou Classic game ball was ceremoniously delivered to game officials before the beginning of the historic rivalry football game between Grambling and Southern.

Battle of the Bands and Greek Show

Time: Doors at 5 p.m. Show at 6 p.m.

Place: Caesars Superdome

What: Approximately 25,000 people will be at the show, as the Grambling and Southern’s historic marching bands strut across the Superdome in a colorful showdown that is the highlight of The Bayou Classic weekend for many attendees. In addition, the Greek show will feature creative skits from traditionally black Greek organizations across Louisiana.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Annual Bayou Classic Parade

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Route details: Parade begins on Elysian Fields Avenue at N. Peters Street; proceeds down N. Peters St onto Decatur Street; turns right on Canal Street; turns left on St Charles Avenue; turns right on Poydras Street; turns right on Loyola Avenue; parade ends at Duncan Plaza located on Loyola Avenue at Perdido Street.

What: The Annual Bayou Classic Parade continues this year in traditional, New Orleans fashion with ten floats and more than 40 total units.

Participation by all of the top New Orleans area high school bands including LB Landry High School, St. Augustine High School and their Marching 100, Edna Karr High School, McDonough 35, Sophie B Wright High School and Warren Easton High School.

Bayou Classic Fan Festival

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place: Champions Square at the Caesars Superdome

What: The Bayou Classic Fan Fest will include live musical performances to get the crowd warmed up before kick-off.

NOTE: Clear bag policy for entrance.

Second Annual Special Olympics Unified Rivalry Flag Football Game

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: KIPP Booker T Washington Practice Field (3900 block of Erato Street)

What: Special Olympics Louisiana will host the second annual Unified Rivalry Flag Football Game between Southern University and Grambling State University during the Bayou Classic Weekend, in partnership with NOCCI. The flag football game will feature Special Olympics Louisiana athletes and Unified Partners that will represent both Southern University and Grambling State University. There will be an opening ceremony followed by the flag football game. The awards ceremony will take place inside Caesars Superdome during the annual Bayou Classic.

The Bayou Classic Invitational High School Battle of the Bands

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Place: Champions Square at the Caesars Superdome

What: The Bayou Classic Invitational High School Battle of the Bands is sure to add tremendous excitement to the already popular Bayou Classic Fan Fest. This inaugural event will feature six of New Orleans’ top high school marching bands – St. Augustine, L.B. Laundry, Edna Karr, G.W. Carver, Abramson Sci Academy and McDonough 35, who will compete for an amazing array of music education prizes provided by the Ludwig, a Division of Conn Selmer, as well as trophies. Curtis Akeem, a Ludwig percussionist and social network influencer, known for his Dolla Watson comedic character, will entertain as the celebrity MC.

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic

Time: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Starts at 1 p.m.

Place: Caesars Superdome

What: More than 200,000 people come to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic weekend, and 50,000 – 60,000 make their way to the Bayou Classic game. The Bayou Classic commemorates historically black colleges and universities, academic achievement, tradition, sportsmanship, marching bands, and friendly competition. The “Classic” is an exhibition of the high standards of academic achievement deeply embedded in the traditions of the two institutions – Grambling State University and Southern University.

For more information about this year’s Bayou Classic or to purchase tickets, visit mybayouclassic.com.