BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 6, 2021, Southern University has announced the hiring of former Prairie View head football coach, Eric Dooley. Dooley will be the new head coach for the Southern football team.

Dooley led Prairie View to a 7 and 5 record, and to the 2021 SWAC Championship game in the 2021 season. Dooley is no stranger to Southern University as he coached at the University from 1997 to 2009.