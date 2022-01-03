SANTA CLARA, CA – 49ers running back and former UL star Elijah Mitchell returned for the first time since Week 13.

In his first game back, Mitchell broke a franchise record.

Go off rook 👏 pic.twitter.com/iryQbqasut — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 2, 2022

The Erath native needed 53 yards in Sunday’s game against the Texans to earn the most rushing yards in a single season by a rookie. He put up 119, surpassing the 811 rushing yards by Vic Washington during the 1971 season.

🎥 A win and a record for @EliMitch15. @RMos_8Ball showing love for the the leading rookie rusher in #49ers history 👋 pic.twitter.com/xXbWn6FCfd — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 3, 2022

Mitchell now has 878 on the year.

The rookie also had one receiving touchdown in San Francisco’s 23-7 win over Houston.