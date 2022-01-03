SANTA CLARA, CA – 49ers running back and former UL star Elijah Mitchell returned for the first time since Week 13.
In his first game back, Mitchell broke a franchise record.
The Erath native needed 53 yards in Sunday’s game against the Texans to earn the most rushing yards in a single season by a rookie. He put up 119, surpassing the 811 rushing yards by Vic Washington during the 1971 season.
Mitchell now has 878 on the year.
The rookie also had one receiving touchdown in San Francisco’s 23-7 win over Houston.