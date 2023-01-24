(WGNO) — Last night outside and inside Devlin Fieldhouse, I saw folks I haven’t seen in years.



Former Tulane players, former coaches – Tulane fans who haven’t been to a basketball game in a very long time.



Many Tulane students tried every way possible to get in. I saw one group of six get wanded like they had tickets, and then were immediately turned away.



Nice try.

More than 500 Tulane students were turned away from Devlin Fieldhouse prior to the start of the American Athletic Conference men’s basketball matchup between No. 1 Houston and the Green Wave on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Ron Hunter said after the first media time out – he paused to look around.



Even he had to be impressed by what he saw.



January 2023, uptown has been some eventful.