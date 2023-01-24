(WGNO) — Last night outside and inside Devlin Fieldhouse, I saw folks I haven’t seen in years.
Former Tulane players, former coaches – Tulane fans who haven’t been to a basketball game in a very long time.
Many Tulane students tried every way possible to get in. I saw one group of six get wanded like they had tickets, and then were immediately turned away.
Nice try.
Ron Hunter said after the first media time out – he paused to look around.
Even he had to be impressed by what he saw.
January 2023, uptown has been some eventful.