Ed-itorial Podcast: Louisiana sports move forward, despite a global pandemic

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

So much to talk about and so little time! Ed Daniels is back in action after some time off for a scheduled surgery.

In this episode, Ed Daniels, Richie Mills and Jori Parys team up to tackle the latest news in Louisiana sports, from the Pelicans search for a head coach, to the Saints training camp, and LSU’s new quarterback.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!