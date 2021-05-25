ED-itorial: Are the Pelicans improving?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin is blunt and he was so this past week when New Orleans was eliminated from play-in consideration.



He cited three issues that kept the club out of the playoffs, including basketball IQ.



The Pelicans were bad in close games, something that Griffin noted.

As I watched and listened, I wondered what the head coach was thinking as he watched and listened.



It was not a good season for New Orleans basketball.

And, I base it on one stat. This season, Zion Williamson played 37 more games, yet the Pelicans won one more game.

Yes, the trade of Jrue Holiday make the Pelicans worse, but having Zion for 37 more games should have negated at least some of that.

So, if I am Mrs. [Gayle] Benson, I am asking Mr. Griffin and Mr. [Stan] Van Gundy to tell me why we are better?



And if we aren’t, how soon before we are?