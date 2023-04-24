PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is wealthier after getting his new contract.

However, his mentality has not changed.

Wearing a green suit and matching tie, Hurts spoke on Monday for the first time since agreeing with the Eagles last week on a five-year, $255 million deal. The contract guarantees Hurts $179.3 million.

“ Money is nice, championships are better,” Hurts said.

He has said hard work and determination have been the foundation for his success. The big-money contract won’t change that.

“It’s an exciting moment,” he said. “But I think I’ve set the precedent for what it is that I desire. I can’t help but keep the main thing the main thing in what I set out to do and what this organization sets out to do. Be the best version of myself and that hasn’t changed.”

Only Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson ($230M) and Arizona’s Kyler Murray ($189.5M) got more in a single contract than the $51 million per season Hurts is expected to receive.

Hurts put himself in a position for the blockbuster deal with a stellar season in 2022, his second as the starter of the Eagles. He threw for 3,701 yards and rushed for 760 yards while combining for 35 touchdowns on the ground and in the air during the regular season.

Hurts then led the Eagles to playoff wins over the Giants and 49ers before losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

But it was no fault of Hurts, who threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and ran for 70 yards and three scores in the 38-35 defeat to Kansas City.

“It’s an incredibly exciting day for the Philadelphia Eagles, and our culture, and our fans and what we have to look forward to,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “It’s remarkable that somebody can combine the talent, the personal qualities and the ability at such a young age to be a culture setter. When you have your best players be the culture setters, it’s a great formula for success.”

The Eagles drafted the 24-year-old Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft. He has put to rest any questions about his ability to be a franchise quarterback.

“Dynamic playmaking ability, maturity and passion for his craft,” Lurie said. “Pretty remarkable, and that’s why we’re sitting here today. He’s going to lead the way for many, many years to come in Philadelphia for the Eagles.”

The Eagles were 16-2 in Hurts’ starts last season, and he finished as the MVP runner-up to Mahomes while being selected to his first career Pro Bowl.

Hurts won’t lower the bar going forward.

“The only thing I want to do is be on the constant quest to be the best player I can be with no limits,” he said. “Be the best leader and man I can be, and that will never change. The hard work continues and the fire continues to burn. I love the game, the grind, the hustle that it takes. The hard work continues. I’m going to put everything into it as I’ve always done.”

___

