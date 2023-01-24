NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane men’s basketball plays at Witchita State (10-9 overall, 3-4 American Athletic Conference) on Wednesday night. The Green Wave has lost two in a row.

Tulane head coach Ron Hunter is not perturbed.

“I live in New Orleans,” Hunter told WGNO’s Ed Daniels during a lay-down interview at the Hertz Center on Tuesday morning. “The only time I am bummed out, is if I feel like I didn’t get effort. Sometimes we didn’t make shots, but if I get effort, that’s all I can ask for with my kids.

“I told you before,” Coach continued. “Sometimes we take ourselves way too seriously. We have some problems in our city and other things. Bummed up is not what I would be right now. Breathe. Breathe.”

The Wave (12-7, 5-3) will get a chance to right the ship on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Injured 6-8 forward Kevin Cross (shoulder), who is averaging 14.3 points per game, is a game-time decision.