Pink Game round two was one for the ages.

Tamia Williams’s stuff block caused an eruption inside the Sr. Ambrose Reggio, O.P. Gymnasium on Wednesday night as the Division 1 second-ranked Dominican High School (DHS) defeated top rank Mount Carmel, 3-1.

This was the exact same score posted at Mount Carmel Academy (MCA) two weeks ago when the Cubs won three straight sets to take the No. 1 seed from DHS.

In the second of the two “Pink Games” – October fundraisers for Breast Cancer – every set was a nailbiter except the last one as Dominican won 25-20, 24-26, 26-25, 25-14 in the District 7-1 match.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Seniors Anne Hardouin, O’Neil Haddad, and Zoe Smith led DHS with three kills each in the final set. On Haddad’s first kill in set one, she recorded her 1000th career kill. Hardouin added two blocks, one in the winning set.

Cam Chatelier led all players with 16 total kills in four sets.

Williams, a junior, subbed in late in the third set and made a lasting impact with a total hitting percentage of .375 on three kills, no errors, and just eight attacks. Williams had two blocks in the final set, but the game-winning block came after three kill attempts from MCA star Lindsey Wickersham.

The final play lasted 42 seconds long. You had to be there.

But if you weren’t, see the WGNO News Media Player below…